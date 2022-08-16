Back in the same federal courtroom where he was sentenced to 6 ½ years in prison and ordered to pay $6 million to his former employer (Consolidated Edison Co. of New York) for taking bribes to hand out overpriced contracts, Sassine Razzouk argued he was entitled to remove the Richmond County proceedings Con Ed initiated to enforce a judgment lien against real estate he owns on Staten Island.Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 69 generally provides for enforcement of a money judgment by a writ of execution using the procedures …