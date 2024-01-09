In a Delaware case about an allegedly ambiguous agreement that contained instructions on interpretation — including a provision barring use of drafting history when construing the contract — Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster considered whether the no-drafting-history clause is invalid as “unduly” interfering with his authority.Texas Pacific Land Corp. sued a group of investors for allegedly violating a stockholder agreement. The company interpreted the contract as obligating the investors to vote in favor of the board’s …