Acknowledging that an enforceable agreement normally displaces quasi-contractual claims, a federal judge in New York — applying an “important limiting principle” — explained that a binding contract doesn’t supplant restitutionary remedies unless it “specifically and expressly contemplates the factual scenario” alleged by the plaintiff.The case involved a term sheet for a proposed relationship between Frio Energy Partners and Finance Technology Leverage LLC. FTL was supposed to obtain $150 million for oil and gas …