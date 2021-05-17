On June 9, 2017, when P. Andre Katz successfully petitioned to become guardian for his mother, Alyce K. Newman, he reportedly knew that his brother Leonard Katz had allegedly used “physical, emotional, and mental control” over Alyce to pressure her into making changes to her estate plan that benefited Leonard at Andre’s expense. And Andre also reportedly knew that Leonard — rather than returning to the law firm that drafted Alyce’s prior plan less than a year earlier — allegedly arranged to have the revisions made by an …