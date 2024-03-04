In a case where a landlord asked for rescission of a breached settlement agreement — and the tenant countered with the familiar maxim that equitable remedies are only available when there is no adequate remedy at law — the Utah Court of Appeals found a “middle ground” answer in Secs. 37 and 54 of the Restatement (Third) of Restitution and Unjust Enrichment. J&M Transmission reportedly owed $23,000 in rent to Young H2Ore LLC. Under a settlement agreement, Young waived its claim in return for J&M’s promise to vacate …