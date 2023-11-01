Because “neither Christian tradition nor doctrine requires adherents to marry,” a district judge tossed Brian Davis and Fredricka Beckford’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act claim against prison administrators who refused to permit them to get married while Davis was locked up.Reversing, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that a “substantial burden under RFRA extends to non-mandatory religious conduct and expression.” Davis v. Wigen, No. 21-3162 (Sept. 19, 2023).Davis was incarcerated in Moshannon Valley …