Spotting a significant issue about one of the requirements for an “interference claim” under the Family and Medical Leave Act after reading the briefs in Salvatore Ziccarelli’s pro se appeal from summary judgment for his former employer and its FMLA manager, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recruited the “Appellate Courts Immersion Clinic” at Georgetown University Law Center to submit “a new round of briefing” on his behalf.Ziccarelli was a 27-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. Based on his version of a …