Looking at conflicting cases on the requirements for “intrusion on seclusion” claims under Section 652B of the Restatement (Second) of Torts — in a case where (1) a janitor hid video cameras in an unknown number of an office building’s 15 women’s bathrooms for at least five months and (2) a trial judge entered summary judgment against 35 plaintiffs who sued the building’s owner and property manager — the New Jersey Supreme Court concluded that “a victim does not have to present evidence that she was secretly recorded to …