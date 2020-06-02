Relying on the reasoning in Bristol-Myers Squibb v. Superior Court, 137 S. Ct. 1773 (2017) — a San Francisco County case where (1) 592 residents of other states used a California procedural rule to join 86 California residents in a non-class action against a pharmaceutical company and (2) the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the 14th Amendment’s due process clause barred California from asserting specific jurisdiction over the defendant for the tort claims of the non-residents, because there was “no connection between the forum and the specific claims” of the non-residents — a federal judge in Chicago ruled that Dr. Florence Mussat could not pursue a nationwide class action against IQVIA Inc., a Delaware corporation headquartered in Pennsylvania, for alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

The district judge granted a motion to strike the class-action allegations, “reasoning that under the Supreme Court’s decision in Bristol-Myers Squibb v. Superior Court, 137 S. Ct. 1773 (2017), not just the named plaintiff, but also the unnamed members of the class, each had to show minimum contacts between the defendant and the forum state,” the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals explained. “Because IQVIA is not subject to general jurisdiction in Illinois, the district court turned to specific jurisdiction. Applying those rules, it found that it had no jurisdiction over the claims of parties who, unlike Mussat, were harmed outside of Illinois.”

Granting Mussat’s request for immediate appeal under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23(f), the 7th Circuit concluded that “the principles announced in Bristol-Myers do not apply to the case of a nationwide class action filed in federal court under a federal statute.” Mussat v. IQVIA Inc., No. 19-1204 (March 11, 2020).

Here are highlights of Chief Circuit Judge Diane P. Wood’s opinion with light editing and omissions not noted):

Before examining the personal-jurisdiction issue, we must assure ourselves that this appeal falls within the scope of Rule 23(f), which “permit[s] an appeal from an order granting or denying class-action certification under this rule.”

IQVIA argues that the order before us neither grants nor denies class status and thus it is an ordinary interlocutory order that must await final judgment before review is possible.

The district court’s order striking the nationwide class was the functional equivalent of an order denying certification of the class Mussat proposed. We therefore have jurisdiction over this appeal under Rule 23(f).

On to personal jurisdiction.

Before the Supreme Court’s decision in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. v. Superior Court, 137 S. Ct. 1773 (2017), there was a general consensus that due process principles did not prohibit a plaintiff from seeking to represent a nationwide class in federal court, even if the federal court did not have general jurisdiction over the defendant. See, e.g., Al Haj v. Pfizer, 338 F. Supp. 3d 815 (N.D. Ill. 2018) (noting that the defendant could not produce any pre-Bristol-Myers decision holding that “in a class action where defendant is not subject to general jurisdiction, specific jurisdiction must be established not only as to the named plaintiff(s), but also as to the absent class members”).

For cases relying on specific jurisdiction over the defendant, minimum contacts, purposeful availment and relation to the claim were assessed only with respect to the named plaintiffs. Even if the links between the defendant and an out-of-state unnamed class member were confined to that person’s home state, that did not destroy personal jurisdiction. Once certified, the class as a whole is the litigating entity, see Payton v. Kane, 308 F.3d 673 (7th Cir. 2002), and its affiliation with a forum depends only on the named plaintiffs.

The Supreme Court has regularly entertained cases involving nationwide classes where the plaintiff relied on specific, rather than general, personal jurisdiction in the trial court, without any comment about the supposed jurisdictional problem IQVIA raises. See, e.g., Wal-Mart v. Dukes, 564 U.S. 338 (2011) (nationwide class action brought in California court; defendant headquartered in Arkansas and incorporated in Delaware); Phillips Petroleum v. Shutts, 472 U.S. 797 (1985) (nationwide class-action brought in Kansas court; defendant headquartered in Oklahoma and incorporated in Delaware).

Although IQVIA and its amici insist that class actions have always required minimum contacts between all class members and the forum, this is nothing more than ipse dixit. Decades of case law show that this has not been the practice of the federal courts. What is true, however, is that this issue has not been examined closely.

The current debate was sparked by the Supreme Court’s decision in Bristol-Myers — a case that did not involve a certified class action, but instead was brought under a different aggregation device. A closer look at that decision illustrates why it does not govern here.

In Bristol-Myers, 600 plaintiffs, most of whom were not California residents, filed a lawsuit in California state court against Bristol-Myers Squibb, asserting state-law claims based on injuries they suffered from taking Plavix, a blood thinning drug.

Bristol-Myers sold Plavix in California, but it had no other contacts with the state. The plaintiffs brought their case as a coordinated mass action, which is a device authorized under Section 404 of the California Civil Procedure Code, but which has no analogue in the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

Rather like the multi-district litigation process in federal court, Section 404 permits consolidation of individual cases, brought by individual plaintiffs, when the necessary findings are made. The Bristol-Myers suit itself began as eight separate actions, brought on behalf of 86 California residents and 592 residents of 33 other states.

In the Supreme Court, Bristol-Myers argued that the California courts did not have jurisdiction over it with respect to the claims of the plaintiffs who were not California residents and had not purchased, used, or been injured by Plavix in California.

The court agreed. It noted that its holding constituted a “straightforward application of settled principles of personal jurisdiction.”

Although Bristol-Myers arose in the context of consolidated individual suits, the district court in our case thought that the Bristol-Myers approach to personal jurisdiction should be extended to certified class actions. It held that the due process clause precludes the exercise of personal jurisdiction over a defendant where “nonresident, absent members of a class seek to aggregate their claims with an in-forum resident, even though the defendant allegedly injured the nonresidents outside of the forum.”

This meant, the court realized, that nationwide class actions will, as a practical matter, be impossible any time the defendant is not subject to general jurisdiction. This would have been far from the routine application of personal-jurisdiction rules that Bristol-Myers said it was performing. Nonetheless, the district court felt compelled to reach that result.

Procedural formalities matter, however, as the Supreme Court emphasized in Taylor v. Sturgell, 553 U.S. 880 (2008), where it stressed the importance of class certification as a prerequisite for binding a nonparty (including an unnamed class member) to the outcome of a suit. With that in mind, it rejected the notion of “virtual representation” as an end-run around the careful procedural protections outlined in Rule 23. Class actions, in short, are different from many other types of aggregate litigation, and that difference matters in numerous ways for the unnamed members of the class.

Bristol-Myers neither reached nor resolved the question whether, in a Rule 23 class action, each unnamed member of the class must separately establish specific personal jurisdiction over a defendant. In holding otherwise, the district court failed to recognize the critical distinction between this case and Bristol-Myers.

The Bristol-Myers plaintiffs brought a coordinated mass action, which as we noted earlier does not involve any absentee litigants. In a Section 404 case, all of the plaintiffs are named parties to the case. The statute allows the trial court to consolidate their cases for resolution of shared legal issues before moving on to individual issues.

In a Rule 23 class action, by contrast, the lead plaintiffs earn the right to represent the interests of absent class members by satisfying all four criteria of Rule 23(a) and one branch of Rule 23(b). The absent class members are not full parties to the case for many purposes.

The proper characterization of the status of absent class members depends on the issue. As the Supreme Court recognized in Devlin v. Scardelletti, 536 U.S. 1 (2002), “nonnamed class members may be parties for some purposes and not for others. The label ‘party’ does not indicate an absolute characteristic, but rather a conclusion about the applicability of various procedural rules that may differ based on context.”

For example, absent class members are not considered parties for assessing whether the requirement of diverse citizenship under 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1332 has been met. As long as the named representative meets the amount-in-controversy requirement, jurisdiction exists over the claims of the unnamed members. Exxon Mobil Corp. v. Allapattah Services, Inc., 545 U.S. 546 (2005).

Nor are absent class members considered when a court decides whether it is the proper venue. Appleton Electric v. Advance-United Expressways, 494 F.2d 126 (7th Cir. 1974).

We see no reason why personal jurisdiction should be treated any differently from subject-matter jurisdiction and venue: the named representatives must be able to demonstrate either general or specific personal jurisdiction, but the unnamed class members are not required to do so.

Despite its insistence to the contrary, IQVIA urges a major change in the law of personal jurisdiction and class actions. This change is not warranted by the Supreme Court’s decision in Bristol-Myers. We therefore reverse the judgment of the district court and remand for further proceedings.