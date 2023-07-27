Answering questions that were certified by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Saifullah Khan’s defamation case against Jane Doe for statements she made to Yale University’s “university-wide committee on sexual misconduct,” the Connecticut Supreme Court concluded that Doe wasn’t entitled to absolute immunity — because the UWC didn’t provide the safeguards required for quasi-judicial proceedings.But “public policy supports a qualified privilege for participants in certain sexual misconduct proceedings.” Khan v. Yale …