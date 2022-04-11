For the first time, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals considered the correct interpretation of the Class Action Fairness Act’s local controversy exception.Donna Schutte’s state-court case alleged two defendants — Ciox Health and ProHealth Care — violated a Wisconsin statute by overcharging her when she requested an electronic-only copy of her medical records.The defendants — alleging that the litigation involved more than $5 million, a class with at least 100 members and citizenships that fulfilled minimal diversity …