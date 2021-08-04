Richard Deibel relied on the continuing-wrong doctrine to avoid a two-year statute of limitations in a $2.5 million dispute about whether a 1992 settlement agreement obligated him to surrender his shares in Hy-Pro Corp. He kept the stock certificates, and that looked like a smart move 25 years later when Hy-Pro was sold for more than $20 million.Deibel insisted he still owned 12.5% of the business, even though Hy-Pro, a Subchapter S company incorporated in Indiana, canceled his shares in 1993 and stopped sending him tax …