A lucrative deal for the sale of shares in a limited liability company (The Center for Outpatient Medicine) collapsed. Blaming two shareholders (Advocate Aurora Health and The Carle Foundation), two of the other owners (J. Anthony Dustman, M.D., and McLean County SurgiCenter) repeatedly requested mediation and arbitration under the operating agreement.By rebuffing the demands, Advocate and Carle allegedly breached the contract. But when Dustman and SurgiCenter sued in McLean County, Advocate and Carle turned around and …