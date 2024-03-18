Georgia-Pacific used a Texas two-step bankruptcy — dumping all of its asbestos liability into a new company, Bestwall LLC, that promptly filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 — but a committee of asbestos claimants contends the court lacks subject matter jurisdiction under the constitution’s bankruptcy clause because Bestwall isn’t suffering any financial distress.As part of the maneuvering authorized by Texas law, “Old GP” was divided into “New GP” and Bestwall in 2017. And New GP allegedly promised to provide …