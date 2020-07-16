Different types of damages are permitted in private nuisance cases depending on whether the annoying conditions are temporary or permanent. Based on this distinction, and explaining how the economic loss rule applies to both varieties, the Illinois Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed in part an order that tossed Brian and Carolyn Avery’s private nuisance complaint against the owner of their newly constructed neighbor — a Mariano’s Fresh Market that allegedly polluted their residence with excessive noise and light …