Victoria Looper and Sammie Lambert wanted to sue Cook Inc. for injuries allegedly caused by a defective medical device — Cook’s “inferior vena cava filters.” The panel on multidistrict litigation had already assigned thousands of IVC cases to a judge in the Southern District of Indiana for discovery and pre-trial proceedings under 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1407. Rather than wasting time by filing in their home states — South Carolina and Mississippi — and waiting for the lawsuits to get tagged and transferred to the MDL court, they …