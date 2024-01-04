A jury in Salt Lake City decided that a hot tub, deck, landscaping and shed in Zdenek Sorf’s backyard did not unreasonably interfere with a pipeline easement. But the Metropolitan Water District of Salt Lake & Sandy asked the Utah Court of Appeals to apply “a bright-line legal rule that the placement of any permanent structure inside an easement of definite dimensions conveyed by grant is unreasonable as a matter of law.”Between 1939 and 1951, the district constructed a 42-mile pipeline that brings water from a …