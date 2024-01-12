When Chuza Oil Co. sank from Chapter 11 reorganization into Chapter 7 liquidation, a bankruptcy trustee tried to claw back money Chuza paid to Paula Goldstein on a $500,000 pre-bankruptcy promissory note, because “she was paid before creditors with higher priorities under the Chapter 11 plan.” But a bankruptcy judge ruled against the trustee based on the “earmarking doctrine.”Paula’s son Bobby Goldstein and his company, Bobby Goldstein Productions Inc., loaned an additional $500,000 to Chuza during the Chapter 11 …