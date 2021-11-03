Is an unincorporated association a “person” under Civil Rights Act of 1871 (a.k.a. the Ku Klux Klan Act and codified as 42 U.S.C. Sec. 1983)? No, according to a 2006 decision from the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. And in a new case where Fort Lauderdale Food Not Bombs — an unincorporated association that wants to distribute food to homeless people in Fort Lauderdale’s Stranahan Park as an exercise of “expressive conduct” — sued the city for allegedly violating the First Amendment by blocking food-distribution events, …