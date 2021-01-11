During closing argument in Michael Konewko’s medical malpractice case against Advocate Health and Hospitals for alleged nursing negligence, the hospital’s attorney — relying on the fact that the nurse, Lisa Begler, was a non-party — made comments (including references to the importance of Begler’s reputation, and the number of years a nurse would have to work to pay the $800,000 in damages Konewko requested) that the Illinois Appellate Court critiqued as improper. Advocate justified the arguments by pointing to the 4th …