Tamara Wilson’s class action against Triller Inc. alleged that the video-sharing company violated the Video Privacy Protection Act of 1988 — a Reagan-era law aimed at “video tape service providers” — by disclosing users’ “personally identifiable information” to Facebook and AppsFlyer, a marketing analytics company.“Wilson claims that Triller’s popular social media application — a competitor to TikTok that allows users to create, share and view short-form video content — collects and retains personally identifiable …