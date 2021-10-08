A ruling on subject matter jurisdiction temporarily derailed Stanley and Joyce Boim’s fight to collect on a $156 million judgment against two U.S.-based organizations that allegedly provided material support to Hamas, the terrorist group that unleashed the gunmen who murdered their 17-year-old son David at a bus stop near Jerusalem in 1996. David was a U.S. citizen and his parents obtained the judgment in a Chicago lawsuit based on the Anti-Terrorism Act. Unable to collect, the Boims sued two new entities, alleging they …