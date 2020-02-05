A federal jury whacked Ocwen Loan Servicing with a verdict of $3 million in punitive damages under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act — on top of $582,000 in compensatory damages — based on evidence that Ocwen tormented Monette Saccameno by stubbornly attempting to collect mortgage debts she didn’t owe.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that the evidence justified punitive damages under Illinois law, though it shaved that award to $582,000. Saccameno v. U.S. Bank …