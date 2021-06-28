A class action against Pekin, Ill., contends its sidewalks are so bad they can’t be used by residents who have mobility disabilities. The complaint requests injunctive relief against the city and eight of its officials based on alleged violations of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act. The defendants countered “motion to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction” that argued the claim isn’t justiciable because it doesn’t satisfy the redressability requirement. But with a close …