Gautam Shah persuaded a California jury that Skillz Inc. falsely claimed it had cause to terminate his employment in 2018 and then used this pretext to block him from exercising stock options worth more than $11.5 million when the company went public in 2020. But Skillz insisted Shah’s damages should be limited to $41,032 — the alleged value of the options when he was fired.The judgment was reduced to a little over $4.3 million after Shah accepted a remittitur. Shah and Skillz, a Delaware company that provides an online …