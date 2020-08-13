In a tort case about a confrontation between a Chicago State University instructor and student that reportedly became physical when Prof. Donald Winter allegedly shoved Brittany Rideaux out of a classroom, a Cook County judge ruled that the Illinois Court of Claims had exclusive jurisdiction over Rideaux’s complaint against Winter and the university’s board of trustees — because (1) a school handbook authorizes faculty members to eject disruptive students and (2) Rideaux alleged he acted within the scope …