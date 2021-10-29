During father–son litigation between Marvin and Ryan Hill and their businesses (three corporations, a partnership and a limited liability company), Marvin (Ryan’s dad and a minority shareholder in one of the firms, Airy’s Inc.) argued that Wennlund & Associates should be disqualified from representing Ryan because — according to Marvin — Ryan, Airy’s majority shareholder, is improperly using corporate funds to pay his personal legal expenses. Looking for evidence to support this allegation, Marvin asked for discovery …