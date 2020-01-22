Brigid Ford’s principal argument on appeal to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals from partial summary judgment and a jury verdict in her hostile-work environment case under the Americans with Disabilities Act against the sheriff’s office in Marion County, Ind., was that the district judge erred by divvying up her ADA claim into two episodes — the first involving alleged harassment by two co-workers that ran from October 2013 to December 2014 and the second based on alleged misconduct by a third …