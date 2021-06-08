There wasn’t much precedent to help the Illinois Appellate Court in an ordinance-violation case where a McHenry County judge issued a mandatory preliminary injunction that ordered Paul Iverson to take 11 corrective actions on a 40-acre parcel in Crystal Lake within 30 days. “The purpose of a preliminary injunction is to preserve the status quo until the case can be decided on the merits,” the 2nd District explained when considering Iverson’s argument that the judge abused his discretion “by issuing a preliminary injunction …