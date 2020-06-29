With no Illinois precedent on whether the one-refiling rule barred Deutsche Bank’s March 9, 2016, mortgage foreclosure complaint against Eyal and Lee Sigler on an accelerated debt — after the bank voluntarily dismissed complaints that listed different default dates and amounts owed as interest — the bank and the Siglers pointed to out-of-state cases in the bank’s appeal from an order that tossed “Sigler IV.” Eyal borrowed $681,000 in 2006, secured by a residence in Northbrook. Monthly payments for the first 10 years were …