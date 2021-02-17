Insureds have the burden of proving that a loss is covered by an insuring agreement. And the onus is on insurers to establish that an exclusion applies. But “there is some uncertainty concerning the proper allocation of the burden of proof as to the applicability of an exception which, in effect, restores the coverage taken away by the exclusion.” 17A Steven Plitt et al., Couch on Insurance, Sec. 254:13 (3d ed. 2014). When the uncertainty about exceptions popped up in a 2015 case, Justice Robert E. Gordon reported that …