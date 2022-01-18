Latrina Cothron and White Castle System Inc. both have solid arguments in their fight over when Cothron’s claim for alleged violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act accrued.Cothron managed a White Castle restaurant. The company insists her 2019 class action is time-barred because the countdown for suing started running in 2008 when — hours after BIPA became effective — she used a fingerprint scanning device to access its computer system. But Cothron argues White Castle violated the statute several times …