With one justice on the sidelines in an appeal by a trustee that presented strong arguments for and against adopting the fiduciary exception to the attorney-client privilege, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court split 3-3 and automatically affirmed a lower court’s ruling that two beneficiaries are entitled to see communications between the trustee and the lawyers he hired — with $124,000 in trust assets — when the beneficiaries objected to his accountings. After losing a trial on the objections, the beneficiaries insisted they …