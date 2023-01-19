In a Maryland case where two plaintiffs who reportedly have cognitive deficits from lead paint exposure alleged that a factoring company used fraud to get court approval for contracts transferring their right to payments under structured settlements, the state’s high court split on whether a Baltimore judge erred in ordering arbitration.The trial judge’s decision was based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Prima Paint Corp. v. Flood & Conklin Mfg. Co., 388 U.S. 395 (1967).Prima Paint distinguishes between (1 …