In a case where a church group used a “deed in lieu of foreclosure” to extinguish a mortgage debt of $912,444 — by handing over property reportedly worth around $2 million to its lender’s assignee — the Kansas Court of Appeals split on whether this maneuver violated a neighbor’s right of first refusal.The Regional Evangelical Alliance of Churches (REACH) owned a church in Kansas. A bank had a mortgage on the real estate. Diversified Acquisitions purchased the mortgage when the church closed and REACH defaulted. The due …