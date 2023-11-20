Jennifer Janetsky, a Michigan prosecutor, alleged that her supervisor — furious about having been called out for mishandling the sentencing in a sexual assault case — ordered her to sit down and blocked the door of his office for about 30 seconds so he could continue screaming at her.The Michigan Court of Appeals split on whether this temporary detention satisfied the requirements for the tort of false imprisonment.According to the majority, the supervisor, Christopher Boyd, was entitled to summary judgment on this claim …