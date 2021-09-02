(This is part one of a two-part series.)In a coverage case with a commonplace scenario — a contractor sued after an accident at a construction project claimed it qualified as an additional insured under a subcontractor’s insurance policy, because the underlying tort complaint alleged the contractor was vicariously liable for the subcontractor’s negligence — Chief 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Diane S. Sykes and Judge David F. Hamilton disagreed on whether the Illinois Supreme Court would …