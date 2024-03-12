With two justices dissenting, the Washington Supreme Court ruled that Liberty Mutual Insurance Co.’s technique for automatically slashing payments to healthcare providers on first-party claims — by routinely reducing to the 80th percentile all bills that exceed that level in a geographic area — did not violate “unfair claims practices” regulations that required a “reasonable investigation.”The litigation involved the commonplace “MedPay” provision and Washington’s optional “personal injury protection.” When someone in …