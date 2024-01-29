(This is part one of a two-part series. Part two will be published Tuesday.)In a case about a college freshman who was raped at an off-campus party by a student who was back at school after a suspension for inappropriate sexual conduct, the Washington Supreme Court split on the validity of Madeleine Barlow’s negligence claim against Washington State University.Barlow’s federal lawsuit alleged she was raped by Thomas Culhane, a fellow WSU student, at his off-campus apartment. Before he met Barlow, Culhane served …