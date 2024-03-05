The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals split on whether the release Maureen Anne Ehart signed before departing for a day-trip off the coast of Maui was valid under the portion of the Shipowner’s Limitation of Liability Act.The act prohibits companies from procuring pre-trip waivers for personal injury and death claims involving “a vessel transporting passengers between ports in the United States.” The vessel returned to Lahaina Harbor — without Ehart — after mooring at a buoy near Molokini Crater for scuba diving and …