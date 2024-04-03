The Illinois Appellate Court split on whether a DuPage County judge erred in tossing George Tronsrue’s 2019 petition to terminate a portion of the 1992 marriage dissolution judgment that gave his ex-wife Elsa Tronsrue “monthly payments equal to a percentage of George’s Army disability retirement pay and Veterans Administration disability benefits.”This portion of the 1992 order was based on a marital settlement agreement that said:“The parties agree that based upon the court’s ruling that 37.2% of husband’s Army disability …