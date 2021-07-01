A federal judge in Alabama shipped Betty Shipley’s negligence case back to state court because of a procedural defect — the defendants blew the deadline for their removal notice. When they appealed, Shipley argued the order was nonreviewable under 28 U.S.C. Sec. 1447(d). But there was a twist with a circuit split. Although Shipley requested a remand within the 30-day countdown set by Sec. 1447(c) for objections to “any defect other than a lack of subject matter jurisdiction,” her motion alleged the defendants erred in …