Illinois precedent supported a Cook County judge’s decision to reject Jill Bailey’s request for a non-pattern jury instruction on “loss of chance” in a medical malpractice case where Bailey alleged that Jill Milton-Hampton died because of a delay in diagnosing her as suffering from sepsis or toxic shock syndrome when she twice went to the emergency room at Mercy Hospital in Chicago. Based on Cetera v. DiFilippo, 404 Ill. App. 3d 20 (2010), the judge was justified in concluding that the long-form version of the pattern instruction on proximate causation, Illinois Pattern Instruction (Civil) No. 15.01, adequately explained the loss-of-chance doctrine. But the 1st District — reversing a judgment for four emergency physicians and their employer, Emergency Medicine Physicians of Chicago — disagreed with Cetera because IPI 15.01 “does not distinctly inform the jury about loss of chance, i.e., that the jury may consider, as a proximate cause of a patient’s injury, that a defendant’s negligence lessened the effectiveness of the treatment or increased the risk of an unfavorable outcome to a plaintiff.” Bailey v. Mercy Hospital, 2020 IL App (1st) 182702 (Sept. 30, 2020).