The Illinois Appellate Court spotted an ambiguity in Sec. 13-209(b) of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure, the statute that tells you what to do when “a person against whom an action may be brought dies before the expiration of the time limited for the commencement thereof.”Answering two questions that were certified for immediate appeal about appointment of a special representative under Sec. 13-209(b)(2) — the subsection that provides a mechanism for pursing an action that is limited to the proceeds of the decedent’s …