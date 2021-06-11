Ousted as president of the College of DuPage, Robert Breuder sued the school and four members of its board of trustees for alleged breach of contract, defamation, conspiracy and civil rights violations. In the years before voting to fire Breuder, Kathy Hamilton, one of the trustees, reportedly made approximately 200 audio recordings of her conversations with the other trustees — without their consent — including discussions about Breuder and his performance. By the time Breuder found out about the recordings and demanded copies, Hamilton no longer faced the threat of prosecution under the Illinois Eavesdropping Act. But she balked and invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Requesting a protective order, Hamilton and her attorney argued that handing over the recordings would violate the portion of the eavesdropping statute that makes it a crime to “use” or “disclose” any information that they knew “was obtained from a private conversation or private electronic communication in violation of this article.” 720 ILCS 5/14–2(a)(5).