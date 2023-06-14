Sharpening the debate in the Illinois Appellate Court on whether the remarriage of a plaintiff in a Wrongful Death Act case cuts off the right to recover for loss of the material services the deceased spouse would have provided, the 3rd District rejected the 1st District’s restrictive approach as “problematic” and affirmed a $1.7 million judgment for Paul Passafiume.Paul remarried 15 months after his wife, Lois Passafiume, died. Relying on the Wrongful Death Act, he sued a doctor for alleged malpractice. There was no …