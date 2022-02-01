M. Dustin Long alleged his partners — Dolores, Joseph and Lester Piercy — failed to hand over his full share of profits. The dispute was based on a disagreement about the terms of their deal. A chancery court judge in Tennessee ruled for Long, awarding $151,670. The Piercys filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 7, and Long countered with adversary complaints alleging the debt was nondischargeable, under 11 U.S.C. Sec. 523(a)(4), because it was based on a defalcation by the Piercys “while acting in a fiduciary capacity.” The …