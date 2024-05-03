When a non-party located in New Hampshire challenged a subpoena duces tecum that called for production of documents in Las Vegas, the first hurdle was a venue question that has “befuddled attorneys and split courts.”Under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 45(d)(3), the motion to quash had to be filed in “the court for the district where compliance is required.”But was compliance required in Nevada or New Hampshire?The New Hampshire company, Rayford International, filed its motion to quash in Nevada. As support for the …