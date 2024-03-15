When Kaylee Schnelle — a Colorado real estate broker sued by a former client, Patricia Ann Scott, for alleged professional malpractice — triumphed in a jury trial and struck back with a complaint alleging malicious prosecution, Scott countered with a defense that split courts across the country into “two camps.”Schnelle’s requests for summary judgment and a directed verdict were denied in the malpractice case, and Scott argued these rulings meant Schnelle could not establish a crucial element of malicious prosecution …