In a case where the defendant relied on the controversial “closely related” doctrine to argue that the plaintiff was bound by a forum-selection clause it didn’t sign, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals considered the split on whether district judges should use “federal common law” when deciding whether a forum-selection clause applies to a nonparty.Firexo Group Limited, a British company that manufactures fire extinguishers, owned Firexo Corp., a Florida corporation. In 2019, FGL sold 70% of Firexo to Scot Smith, an …